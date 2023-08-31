Killer Danelo Cavalcante’s Prison Escape: What You Need to Know

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a Brazilian national, escaped Chester County Prison early this morning, and Your Content has gathered the need-to-know details.

Both local and federal authorities, including the United States Marshals Service (USMS), are actively searching for him. Cavalcante, fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, is also a known homicide suspect in Brazil.

As Your Content readers know, the escape occurred around 8:00 a.m. today from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, PA.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is described as a light-skinned Brazilian male, standing at 5-foot tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs.

He has shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan urgently stated: “Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

Cavalcante’s criminal history includes a conviction for the fatal stabbing of his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend in April 2021. On August 16, 2023, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole just last week.

In addition to his crimes in the US, Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Shortly after the escape, all residents within a six-mile radius of Chester County Prison were informed. Authorities are now conducting a county-wide search for Cavalcante, with a focus on the area around Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township, where he was last seen around 9:40 a.m.

Furthermore, prison officials have launched an internal investigation to determine how the escape took place.

A combined reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest – $5,000 from the USMS and an equal amount from Chester County.

Anyone with insights on his whereabouts is advised not to approach him but to immediately call 911 or contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2. Online tips can also be submitted at usmarshals.gov/tips.

What You Need to Know

REWARD:

Combined total of $10,000

$5,000 from U.S. Marshals Service (USMS)

$5,000 from Chester County

CASE OUTLINE:

Wanted by : Chester County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, United States Marshals Service (USMS)

: Chester County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, United States Marshals Service (USMS) Charges : Escape from Chester County Prison on 8/31/2023, also wanted for homicide in Brazil.

: Escape from Chester County Prison on 8/31/2023, also wanted for homicide in Brazil. Nationality : Brazilian

: Brazilian Languages: Fluent in Portuguese and Spanish

PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION:

Age : 34

: 34 Height : 5 feet

: 5 feet Weight : 120 lbs

: 120 lbs Hair : Shaggy black curly hair

: Shaggy black curly hair Eyes: Brown

HOW TO REPORT:

If seen, call 9-1-1 immediately .

. Contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

NOTICE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT:

Before arrest , verify the warrant through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

, verify the warrant through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If subject is arrested or whereabouts are known, contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, American Embassy/Consulate, or call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

USMS TIPS: