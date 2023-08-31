Friday, September 1, 2023
Ruby Franke, Utah Family YouTuber, Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Photo: Daily Soap Dish/ Business Insider

Ruby Franke, recognized for her family YouTube channel 8 Passengers, has been taken into custody over allegations of child mistreatment, Your Content has learned.

Alongside her business associate Jodi Hildebrandt, Franke faces charges linked to the discovery of a severely malnourished minor. The authorities had previously received complaints regarding Franke’s harsh child-rearing approaches.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department revealed that it was alerted to a distressed juvenile around 10:50 a.m. this past Wednesday. The child was found in a severely malnourished state, with visible wounds and limbs wrapped in duct tape. Hildebrandt and Franke had been partners in offering guidance on familial and relational issues through Hildebrandt’s organization ConneXions, which has been critiqued for its particular stance on child rearing.

Subsequent to the preliminary findings, another child was located in a condition similar to the first, resulting in the arrest of both Franke and Hildebrandt. Protective custody has been arranged for four minors. Franke’s channel, which had amassed close to 2.3 million followers, was mysteriously taken down earlier this year. She had attracted controversy before, notably for refusing to provide lunch to her child and threatening to throw away cherished belongings.

Franke and Hildebrandt are currently held by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, stirring a debate over the ethical implications of family-oriented content creation. The case also potentially jeopardizes the future of ConneXions and raises questions about public oversight of influencers.

As investigations are still underway, the ramifications for all parties involved remain uncertain.

