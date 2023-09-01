As the urgent manhunt for escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues, new details have emerged that the convict is also an illegal immigrant, Your Content is first to report. A $10,000 reward has been posted for any information that leads to his capture. Law enforcement agencies are pulling all stops, utilizing helicopters, dogs, and hundreds of officers in the search.

“Look, him being an illegal immigrant makes this whole manhunt even tougher.” A senior law enforcement official told Your Content. “Normally, we’d have a bunch of ways to trace a guy’s circle—friends, family, you name it. But with Cavalcante, it’s like he’s off the grid. It’s frustrating and definitely slowing us down.”

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is a Brazilian national who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole just last week. New information confirms that Cavalcante is also an illegal immigrant. He was last seen on the morning of August 31, 2023, around 9:40 a.m. on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township. He speaks Portuguese and Spanish and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

“The search for prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante continues with detectives and hundreds of police officers using every means available, including search helicopters and dogs. We are following up on every lead,” stated a spokesperson from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. “There is a $10,000 reward, posted by the Chester County Commissioners and the U.S. Marshals, for any information that leads to the capture of Cavalcante. If anyone knows or sees anything at all that they suspect may involve this man, please call 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshal tipline at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332) immediately.”

In a joint effort by the Chester County Commissioners and the U.S. Marshals, a $10,000 reward has been posted to encourage the public to report any information or sightings that could lead to Cavalcante’s capture. Tips can be directed to either 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshal tipline.

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement agencies are working in high gear to locate and capture him. The public is strongly urged to be vigilant and assist in this high-priority manhunt.