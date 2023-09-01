Search for Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante Extends to Brandywine River

Authorities have widened the scope of their search for escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante to include the Brandywine River and its point of merger with the Delaware River, Your Content has exclusively learned. Specialized boats have been deployed in this escalated effort to apprehend the fugitive.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison at approximately 8:50 a.m. on August 31, 2023. Sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder, Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous. Last seen in Pocopson Township at around 9:40 a.m., he is described as light-skinned with shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. Fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish, Cavalcante is also an illegal immigrant, according to law enforcement sources.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. “We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.”

The search for Cavalcante has now been extended to the riverbanks of the Brandywine River and its confluence with the Delaware River. Boats and specialized river units have been deployed as part of this extensive manhunt.

“His illegal immigrant status is complicating efforts to gather information from his associates and family, making the manhunt even more challenging,” said a law enforcement source closely involved in the search.

A $10,000 reward, posted by the Chester County Commissioners and the U.S. Marshals, has been offered for any information leading to the capture of Cavalcante.

The county-wide manhunt continues to be a highly coordinated effort, involving Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as specialized units equipped for river searches. Employing helicopters, search dogs, and now boats, authorities are determined to apprehend the dangerous fugitive. The public is advised to remain vigilant and to contact 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshal tipline at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332) with any information. As Cavalcante remains at large, the community is on high alert, awaiting updates on this unfolding situation.