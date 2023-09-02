Feds Sweep Local Property for Cavalcante; Nearby Retirement Community Declines Search

US Marshals arrived at a residential property between Route 52 and Parkersville Rd at around 1 p.m. today, conducting thorough searches of barns, chicken coops, and sheds, Your Content has learned.

Interestingly, a nearby retirement community declined to allow authorities access for similar searches, raising concerns among local residents.

The US Marshals, a federal law enforcement agency, are known for various duties including fugitive operations, prisoner transport, and asset forfeiture. The purpose of their sudden appearance and the searches in the community has not been disclosed, leaving residents anxious for answers.

The resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared: “After asking for permission, the Marshals spent approximately 20 minutes searching all out-buildings on my property. They later confirmed that everything was clear.”

The search on the property lasted for about 20 minutes, during which the US Marshals meticulously inspected barns, chicken coops, and other out-buildings. Authorities later confirmed that the area was clear, offering a slight relief to the resident.

The situation is causing some tension among residents in the affected area. U.S. Marshals informed the resident that Kendall Crosslands management denied them access to search both their Cartmel and Crosslands communities, citing ‘concerns for alarming elderly residents.’ This decision has left local residents frustrated and worried.

While the US Marshals have confirmed that the residential property between Route 52 and Parkersville Rd is clear, questions remain about the undisclosed purpose of the search and the refusal of a nearby retirement community to grant access.

Residents are left with concerns about their safety and are awaiting further information from authorities.