Manhunt Intensifies for Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania

The multi-agency manhunt for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues into its third day in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Your Content has learned.

New surveillance footage shows Cavalcante breaking into homes, intensifying the urgency for capture. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

As Your Content readers know, Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison and has been at large since. Authorities have closed roads, established a command center, and are combing the area with helicopter support.

State and local law enforcement agencies are involved, and the public is urged not to approach Cavalcante as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“We have deployed all available resources in this urgent matter. Public safety is our top concern,” said a law enforcement spokesperson. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to call 911 immediately.”

Recent developments include the landing of a helicopter at Chester County Prison to assist in the search. However, sources indicate that there is no significant update on Cavalcante’s whereabouts.

Surveillance footage from a Karko store in Kennett Square, just a five-minute drive from the prison, shows Cavalcante as of yesterday. Despite this, no substantial leads have been found in the wooded areas of the township.

The command center is currently situated at Karco, located at 1697 E Street Rd, Kennett Square, PA. However, it may soon be relocated due to lack of leads.

As the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante continues to escalate, the whereabouts of the escaped convict remain unknown. Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and to report any information that may lead to his capture.

The situation remains fluid, with the possibility of relocating the command center and the ongoing aerial search. Several questions remain unanswered, including how Cavalcante managed to escape and where he could be hiding.

