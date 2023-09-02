Mississippi Democrat Accuses Party Chair of Rigging Primary Election

Hinds County Democrat Supervisor David Archie is challenging his party’s primary election results, alleging massive election fraud in Mississippi, Your Content has learned.

Archie claims to have evidence including videotapes and text messages implicating Jacquie Amos, the Hinds County Democrat party chair, in what he terms as a “high-tech election heist” involving thumb drives and manipulated ballots.

The allegations come after the primary elections in Hinds County, Mississippi, where David Archie claims that Jacquie Amos participated in fraudulent activities designed to manipulate the election outcome.

According to Archie, the alleged election fraud closely mirrors controversial incidents in the 2020 and 2022 elections in Arizona.

“We have videotape of Jacquie Amos going into boxes, bringing in thumb drives, bringing in ballots to be inserted into machines,” David Archie said. “We have pictures of Jacquie Amos participating in what we think is fraud, as well as corruption.”

Text messages obtained by Archie allegedly show a conversation where Amos is told not to let “them cheat Deborah Dixon out of her election,” to which Amos reportedly replies that Dixon won and that she was “f—ing David Archie on site.”

David Archie’s allegations are supported by the claim that there are text messages indicating collusion and bias against him.

Archie emphasizes: “There’s a lot of fraud going on in Hinds County politics, but this time, it couldn’t have happened to a better candidate – a sitting Hinds County supervisor.”

David Archie’s challenge to the election results has raised significant concerns about the integrity of electoral processes in Hinds County. While the allegations are yet to be proven in a court of law, they prompt questions about both primary and general elections.

“They are neglecting the people; they are not taking us serious, but they will take us serious when we begin to put handcuffs on those doing wrong,” Archie stated, pointing to future implications if the allegations prove to be true.