Bronx Daycare Center Linked to Fentanyl Overdose, Four Children Affected.

A shocking event unfolded at the Divino Niño Daycare in Kingsbridge, Bronx, yesterday when four children were exposed to fentanyl, leading to one tragic fatality, Your Content has learned.

Authorities have now revealed that the daycare was a front for an illegal pill mill operation. Law enforcement is currently conducting a criminal investigation.

Yesterday’s events took place at Divino Niño Daycare, a state-licensed childcare facility situated at 2707 Morris Ave., near the Kingsbridge Heights community center.

Despite passing its latest state inspection on September 9 with no recorded violations, the daycare is now under investigation following the overdose of four children. A search warrant yielded evidence that the center was being used to package narcotics.

“Yesterday afternoon, a 911 emergency call led us to discover three unconscious children at the daycare facility. These children, two of whom were two-year-old males and one an eight-month-old female, were unresponsive and showing signs of opioid exposure,” said Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

“We administered Narcan in an attempt to save their lives. One two-year-old male, unfortunately, did not survive and was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital. Another child had been taken out from the daycare earlier and was also administered Narcan at Bronx Care Hospital after showing similar symptoms.

A search warrant led us to find a kilo press at the center, often used for packaging narcotics. This is now a criminal investigation.”

The children impacted by the tragedy are three two-year-old males and one eight-month-old female. Three were rushed to Montefiore Hospital while one was taken to Bronx Care Hospital. Despite administering Narcan to all the children, one of the two-year-old males did not survive and was declared dead at 3:29 PM at Montefiore Hospital.

The revelations about the daycare’s illegal activities have sent shockwaves throughout the Kingsbridge community and have raised concerns about the effectiveness of childcare facility inspections. As the criminal investigation continues to unfold, the event leaves in its wake devastated families and a community struggling to come to terms with the horrendous overlap of drug crime and childcare.

Ongoing developments are anticipated as law enforcement authorities deepen their investigation into this appalling incident.