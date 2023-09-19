Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Featured

Bronx Daycare Owner, Accomplice Face Federal Charges After Child’s Death

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Bronx Daycare Owner, Accomplice Face Federal Charges After Child's Death.
Photo: Twitter/ Google

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

The owner of El Divino Nino daycare in the Bronx, where a 1-year-old boy died from suspected fentanyl exposure, has been charged with federal drug offenses, Your Content has learned.

Grei Mendez, 36, and her alleged accomplice, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, are facing charges of narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death. Both are also facing murder and attempted murder charges in Bronx Criminal Court.

As Your Content readers know, The tragic incident occurred at the El Divino Nino daycare in the Bronx, raising concerns about the safety and oversight of childcare facilities. Federal prosecutors have taken up the case, adding to the charges that Mendez and Brito already face at the state level. A third suspect, believed to be Mendez’s husband, remains at large, intensifying the manhunt for him.

Mendez and Brito had been operating the daycare at the time of the 1-year-old boy’s death. Federal prosecutors have escalated the charges against them to include possession and distribution of narcotics resulting in death. The severe charges come as part of a broader crackdown on drug-related offenses, particularly involving fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

The charges in Bronx Criminal Court of murder and attempted murder are still pending, and it is unclear how the federal charges will impact those cases. Nonetheless, the additional federal charges bring the possibility of significant jail time, should Mendez and Brito be convicted.

- Advertisement -

The charges against Mendez and Brito mark a significant development in a case that has already horrified the community and prompted calls for stricter regulation of daycare facilities. As authorities continue to search for the third suspect, the case raises many unanswered questions, including the source of the fentanyl and the oversight of childcare facilities. Further investigation is ongoing, and the implications of this case may influence childcare regulations and drug enforcement policies in the future.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Raid Shock!

Five Arrested, Child Removed in Queens Village Drug Raid

Five individuals were arrested and a 10-year-old child was removed from a residence in Queens Village, New York, today after authorities discovered an assortment of firearms and illicit drugs, including fentanyl.
Snap Scandal!

Pottsville Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Women’s Snapchat Accounts

Brandon B. Boyer, a 34-year-old resident of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty today to unlawfully accessing protected computers, specifically the Snapchat accounts of dozens of adult women.
Tower Takedown!

Activists Halt Bank of America Operations Over Fossil Fuels

n a dramatic demonstration earlier today, activists shut down the Bank of America Tower in Manhattan to protest the financial institution's ongoing investments in fossil fuels.
Vote Now!

Governor Shapiro Makes Pennsylvania an Automatic Voter Registration State

In a significant move to bolster voting accessibility, Governor Josh Shapiro announced today, on National Voter Registration Day, that Pennsylvania has become an automatic voter registration state.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.