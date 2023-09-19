Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Caught on Camera: Man Dismantles Fruit Stand, Charged with Vandalism

Caught on Camera: Man Dismantles Fruit Stand, Charged with Vandalism.
Photo: Twitter

David Johnson, a 48-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with vandalism for destroying a fruit stand run by a Honduran entrepreneur, Diego Parada, Your Content has learned.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, was captured on video and shows Johnson allegedly assaulting Parada both verbally and physically before dismantling the stand.

Diego Parada set up his fruit stand in a Nashville neighborhood with the hope of running a peaceful business. However, within an hour of setting up, Johnson approached in his car, nearly hitting Parada and a friend. Johnson then exited his vehicle and began hurling insults before physically attacking Parada and throwing the fruits, effectively destroying the stand.

In an interview, Diego Parada described the ordeal: “Well like any entrepreneur, I came with my business wanting to work, without hurting or bothering anyone. I stood here and then within the hour this man, who is present in his car, arrived and almost ran me and my friend over. He got out very angry, I have the videos. And like a crazy person began insulting me. He assaulted me both verbally as well as physically and began throwing everything.”

The video capturing the event was crucial in leading to Johnson’s arrest and subsequent charge for vandalism. Local authorities are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated, which could lead to additional charges against Johnson. Community members have rallied in support of Parada, helping him rebuild his stand and offering financial contributions.

David Johnson is now facing vandalism charges for his actions, thanks to the video evidence provided by Diego Parada. As the case progresses, additional charges may be considered if the incident is determined to be a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Parada has received significant community support in rebuilding his business. The incident raises questions about racial tensions in the community and the challenges faced by minority entrepreneurs.

