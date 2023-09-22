Friday, September 22, 2023
Prosecutor Charges Wayne Resident in Fatal Hit and Run Case

Kentia Monique Fear, a 23-year-old resident of Wayne, was charged on Friday, September 15th, 2023, by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, in connection to the death of 23-year-old Mia Kanu, Your Content has learned.

Fear faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and Operating While Intoxicated.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 3rd, 2023, on Providence Drive in Southfield, where police discovered the body of Mia Kanu in the roadway. It’s believed that Kanu jumped out of a moving vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries. The driver of the car allegedly did not stop and fled the scene.

“The law requires anyone involved in an accident to stop and immediately report the accident to authorities. Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable,” emphasized Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

After an intensive investigation, the defendant was apprehended on the evening of September 19th. Fear’s arraignment is scheduled for the afternoon of September 20th, at 1:30 pm in the 46th District Court.

The charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. On the other hand, Operating While Intoxicated is a misdemeanor, which can result in up to 93 days imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $500.

Kentia Monique Fear faces serious charges in connection to the death of Mia Kanu. The legal proceedings set to begin with the arraignment will decide the fate of Fear in the coming days.

The emphasis remains on the responsibility of drivers to stop and report any incidents they’re involved in. As always, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

