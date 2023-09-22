Friday, September 22, 2023
Search Intensifies: Ronald Aveta, 85, Vanishes from Wantage Township

Search Intensifies: Ronald Aveta, 85, Vanishes from Wantage Township
The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit is actively searching for Ronald Aveta, 85, who went missing from Wantage Township, N.J., and are now seeking the public’s assistance in the case, Your Content has learned.

Ronald Aveta, a resident of Wantage Township, has been missing for an unspecified period, causing concern among his family members and the community. The New Jersey State Police, in collaboration with local authorities, has initiated a widespread search, employing various resources to trace Mr. Aveta’s whereabouts.

At this time, any information, however small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in locating Mr. Aveta. We urge the public to come forward with any details they might have.

Ronald Aveta is described as being approximately 5’8″ tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes. Authorities have conducted searches in the surrounding areas of Wantage Township and are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with potential witnesses. Local residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to the case.

The disappearance of Ronald Aveta has brought together the community in the hopes of a safe return. As the search intensifies, the New Jersey State Police emphasize the importance of public involvement in these crucial times. They advise those with any information to contact the Missing Persons Unit directly. The circumstances of Mr. Aveta’s disappearance remain under investigation, with many questions yet to be answered.

