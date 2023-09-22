Tommy Boyd, Fugitive Inmate, Seized Near Dierbergs Storefront.

Tommy Wayne Boyd, the inmate who escaped from Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, was apprehended near a Dierbergs on Watson Road in Shrewsbury, Your Content has learned.

The recent escape had sparked an intensified search operation by the police and increased security measures at local schools.

Boyd was originally incarcerated and serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy. He was at Mercy Hospital South for medical treatment when he managed to elude security and escape at approximately 4:30 a.m.

His escape had caused significant concern among the local community due to the nature of his crimes and potential danger he posed.

Surveillance footage released to the public displayed Boyd leaving the hospital premises. Interestingly, the footage also showed an unidentified blurred female figure alongside Boyd’s image, leaving room for speculation and further investigation.

Boyd is described as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 154 lbs, with a balding hair pattern and a beard. At the time of his escape, he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a jacket, and orange slippers. Given the circumstances of his crimes and escape, local authorities had issued warnings about Boyd’s potential danger and the possibility of him being armed.

With Boyd now in custody, the immediate threat to the community is assuaged. However, several questions remain unanswered, especially concerning the unidentified female figure in the surveillance footage.

St. Louis County Police have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information to aid their ongoing investigation, asking them to reach out either directly or through CrimeStoppers.