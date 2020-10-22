Thursday, October 22, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020
STRAIGHT TALK!

Jeffrey Toobin, Grace Abounding or Unbounded Rage?

Norm Pattis » for Your Content - 0
We’re rapidly become a nation of graceless ruffians. We’ll be quick to deride those who have what we want.
Read more

Exclusive Jail Zoom Call Reveals How Cosby Will Be Vindicated On Dec. 1 and You Can FINALLY Watch It For Yourself

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
How George Soros, a fugitive prostitute, an extramarital affair and a crumbling kangaroo court will result in the vindication of Bill Cosby.
Read more
Exclusive

Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.
Read more

Woman Says Growing Beard is the ‘Best Thing’ She’s Ever Done, Urges Others to Try

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Growing the beard after eight years of waxing and shaving is the 'best thing' she's 'ever done.’

Full Vid Inside Golden State Killer’s Jail Cell Shows Rare Glimpse of His Sick Fetishes

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
The final moments just after the Golden State Killer pleaded guilty, a camera caught him acting like a hooligan in his jail cell.

Philly Feds Say Chicago Man Gets 22 Years for Nationwide Online Child Exploitation Ring

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 1
The Chicago pedophile will also be under lifetime supervised release.

WAIT, WHAT?

Woman Says Growing Beard is the ‘Best Thing’ She’s Ever Done, Urges Others to Try

Growing the beard after eight years of waxing and shaving is the 'best thing' she's 'ever done.’
Your Content Staff - 0
Read more

Exclusive

Full Vid Inside Golden State Killer’s Jail Cell Shows Rare Glimpse of His Sick Fetishes

The final moments just after the Golden State Killer pleaded guilty, a camera caught him acting like a hooligan in his jail cell.
Your Content Staff - 0
Read more
USA
8,585,748
confirmed cases
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
united states
227,419
deaths
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
united states
5,603,025
recovered
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
united states
2,755,304
active
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
World
41,551,565
confirmed cases
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
world
1,137,334
deaths
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
world
30,461,028
recovered
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
world
9,953,203
active
Updated on October 22, 2020 6:21 am
FBI to Monitor Pennsylvania Elections Amid Presidential Election, Philly Feds Reveal

Hong Xie - 0
The feds have stepped up to the plate after allegations of imminent election interference.
Read more
BIDEN

Photos Depicting Child Pornography Allegedly Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Your Content Staff - 0
Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl—and Delaware State Police are involved.
Read more
ANTIFA

Lawyers Say Philly Officials Are Partaking In ‘Italophobia’ By Allowing Antifa to Target Them

Your Content Staff - 0
Italians in Philadelphia have had it with the ongoing ‘Italophobia’ ravaging city streets.
Read more
NATIONAL NEWS

Rush Limbaugh Confirms His Stage Four Lung Cancer is TERMINAL

Your Content Staff - 0
Rush Limbaugh says his stage four lung cancer is terminal.
Read more
CHICAGO

Chicago’s ‘Never Trumper’ WARRIOR Who Dangled From Trump Tower ESCAPES Ambulance

Your Content Staff - 0
The king of ‘never Trumpers’ who spent hours dangling from a landing on Trump Tower in Chicago is at-large.
Read more
President Trump Blames ‘Crooked Hillary’ for Microphone Issues at Pennsylvania Rally

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump was quick to declare ‘crooked Hillary’ was the mastermind behind faulty mics.
Read more
Pres. Trump Boards Air Force One to Journey to the Largest Rally in Pa., 7500 Attendees Expected

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has boarded Air Force One—giving nearby reporters a thumbs up as he prepares to journey to Pennsylvania to host ‘the...
Read more
Toddler, 1, Narrowly DODGES Drive-by in Suburban Philly, Elderly Woman Dead, Suspect Sought

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania State Police say a one-year-old child narrowly escaped death Monday night.
Read more
WAIT, WHAT?

Dog Wins During Carjacking, Barks So Much Thieves Ditch Car and Get Arrested

Your Content Staff - 0
Two teenagers were arrested in Sausalito after allegedly stealing a car with two dogs inside.
WAIT, WHAT?

Man Spotted Flying Jet Pack Nearby LAX AGAIN, FAA Reveals

Your Content Staff - 0
Officials are investigating another report of a person flying a jet pack nearby Los Angeles International Airport.
WAIT, WHAT?

VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper

Your Content Staff - 0
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the 'best rapper alive' 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by.

Exclusive Prison Visit with the Colorado Killer Chris Watts and His Last 3 Living Relatives to Debut Oct. 23

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The prison exclusive also showcases Watts' sister, Jamie Lyn Williams, who managed to remain the most secretive and silent figure in the saga.
Read more

PHILLY

Marple Girl MURDERED in Philly by Manic with AK-47, Cops Kill Gunman

Your Content Staff - 0
A Marple girl is dead and a second person is injured after police say a maniac armed with an AK-47 attempted to carjack her.
Read more
DELCO

Light Silver Chevy Impala Sought by Police for Delco Accident-Turned Homicide

Your Content Staff - 0
Police are zeroing in on the murderer behind the merciless shooting that left an elderly woman dead.
Read more
DELCO

Police in Delaware County Deem Fatal Car Crash A Homicide, Suspect At-Large

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in D​elco responded to reports of a fatal car accident early—and they’ve deemed the situation a homicide.
Read more
DELCO

Fatal Car Accident Halts Traffic Nearby Tinicum in Delaware County

Your Content Staff - 0
At-least one person has died in an apparent fatal car accident on I95 in Tinicum Monday afternoon.
Read more
DELCO

Delco to Bring Back ANCIENT Public Trials in Theaters, Pricey $3k Minimum Per Show

Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County intends to bring back a form of public lynching used in the mid-1800s.
Read more

Exclusive

Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.
Read more

Former Prison Guard ‘Head Over Heels’ As She Cozies Up with Bill Cosby’s PR Manager Andrew Wyatt

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Slowly but surely, their relationship has emerged from the shadows. The two were captured wining and dining at multiple high-end Philly eateries.
Read more
‘We Will Rape Your Wife and Daughter’: Exclusive Details About Why the St. Louis Couple Feared for Their Life

Your Content Staff - 0
The St. Louis lawyers who were nearly stripped of their home by outraged Black Lives Matter rioters accompanied by domestic Antifa terrorists...
Read more
Delaware County FORCES People Sentenced to Community Service to Campaign for Biden

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
If you’re on probation serving community service hours in Delaware County you must campaign for Joe Biden.
Read more
Chris Watts Asked for Chilling Details About His Family’s Funeral After the Brutal Murders

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Chris Watts asked for in-depth chilling details about the funeral of his murdered wife and children, exclusive video reveals.
Read more
STRAIGHT TALK!

Jeffrey Toobin, Grace Abounding or Unbounded Rage?

Norm Pattis » for Your Content - 0
We’re rapidly become a nation of graceless ruffians. We’ll be quick to deride those who have what we want.
Read more
FBI to Monitor Pennsylvania Elections Amid Presidential Election, Philly Feds Reveal

Hong Xie - 0
The feds have stepped up to the plate after allegations of imminent election interference.
Read more
