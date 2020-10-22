STRAIGHT TALK!
Jeffrey Toobin, Grace Abounding or Unbounded Rage?
We’re rapidly become a nation of graceless ruffians. We’ll be quick to deride those who have what we want.
Exclusive Jail Zoom Call Reveals How Cosby Will Be Vindicated On Dec. 1 and You Can FINALLY Watch It For Yourself
How George Soros, a fugitive prostitute, an extramarital affair and a crumbling kangaroo court will result in the vindication of Bill Cosby.
Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.
Woman Says Growing Beard is the ‘Best Thing’ She’s Ever Done, Urges Others to Try
Growing the beard after eight years of waxing and shaving is the 'best thing' she's 'ever done.’
Full Vid Inside Golden State Killer’s Jail Cell Shows Rare Glimpse of His Sick Fetishes
The final moments just after the Golden State Killer pleaded guilty, a camera caught him acting like a hooligan in his jail cell.
Philly Feds Say Chicago Man Gets 22 Years for Nationwide Online Child Exploitation Ring
The Chicago pedophile will also be under lifetime supervised release.
