Sunday, September 6, 2020
Sunday, September 6, 2020
News Tip?

Beauty Influencer Ethan Peters Dead at 17
B

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Up and coming beauty influencer Ethan Peters — AKA, Ethan is Supreme — has died, according to those closest to him, Your Content has learned.

Peters appears to have passed away this weekend from an apparent overdose of what might be Percocet (an opioid) … this according to his best friend and musician Ava Louise, who claims the guy had an addiction that he developed over the past couple years or so.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
TRUMP

Family of Osama Bin Laden Warn There WILL BE Another 9/11 Terrorist Attack if Biden is Elected

Your Content Staff - 0
Noor bin Ladin, 33, warned that if Joe Biden is elected, another attack may be on the way.
Read more

‘Where’s Kyle When You Need Him’ New Yorkers Cry As Antifa Terrorizes Big Apple

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
New Yorkers are calling on a Kyle to help them stop Antifa as they take a monstrous bite out of the Big Apple.

TROOPERS FOR TRUMP! 350,000 Cops Endorse President Trump Over Biden

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The largest police union in the US, which represents more than 355,000 police officers, endorsed Pres. Trump.

Teacher Drops Dead from COVID in Front of Students During Live Zoom Class

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
An Argentinian university professor has died of suspected coronavirus after gasping for breath.

Husband of Disgraced Delco Rep. Davidson to File for Divorce, Lawmaker Flees to Philly

DELCO Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Disgraced Delaware County State Representative has been left broke and alone after her husband ditched her after a rocky marriage.

Flyers Lose to NY Islanders 4-0, Out of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The Flyers dropped a 4-0 decision to the relentless New York Islanders at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Mom Finds Child Sex Doll Designed After Her DAUGHTER Listed on Amazon

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The horrified mom came across pictures of an advertisement for a child sex doll showcasing her daughter.

New York Convenes Grand Jury in Daniel Prude Case

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
New York attorney general moved to empanel a grand jury in the death of Daniel Prude.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.