Monday, September 7, 2020
Monday, September 7, 2020
News Tip?

Jamaican Dons Scream Mask to Collect Lottery Jackpot to Avoid Fake Friends and FIENDS
J

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A Jamaican man won $1.2 million and bought a Scream mask to collect his winnings in effort to lay low from ‘fake friends’ and ‘fiends’ who are bound to hop out of the woodwork after his newly found riches, Your Content has learned.

Winning a million-dollar lottery is a dream a lot of us have. Most of us have imagined what would we do if we ever get a million dollars and how we could spend it.

- Advertisement -

But for a Jamaican man, his only concern was how to hide the fortune from nearby snakes.

What’s more, he wanted to hide his identity from his relatives so they don’t hound him for money.

Campbell patiently waited 54 days to collect his $158.4 million in Jamaican dollars ($1.2 million US) from the nation’s Super Lotto after he originally won the contest in November 2018, according to the Jamaican Star.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
WORLD NEWS

Last Remaining Non-Chinese Journalists FLEE China After Cops Try Nabbing Them

Your Content Staff - 0
The final two Australian correspondents in China have been rushed out of the country by scandalous cops.
Read more

‘Kojak’ and ‘Knots Landing’ Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Kevin Dobson -- a veteran actor best known for his roles on soaps -- has reportedly died of a heart attack.

Justice Seekers Descend on Nancy Pelosi’s Posh Cali Home to Hang Blow Dryers from Trees

LOS ANGELES Your Content Staff - 0
Female protesters wearing curlers in their hair gathered outside Pelosi's home and hang hairdryers in her tree.

Hero South Jersey Cop, Sean Peek, Dead After Jumping Into River to Save Woman

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
A veteran police officer died after jumping into a river in an attempt to save a woman’s life.

9/11 Flight 93 Memorial to Be Held Privately at Request of Families

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
After originally announcing the Flight 93 observance ceremony would be open to the public, it is now private.

Pope Francis Discusses Gossip During Sunday Blessing, ‘Says It’s a Plague Worse Than COVID’

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Pope Francis branded gossiping 'a plague worse than COVID' in off-script complaint during his weekly blessing.

Beauty Influencer Ethan Peters Dead at 17

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
Up and coming beauty influencer Ethan Peters -- AKA, Ethan is Supreme -- has died.

Family of Osama Bin Laden Warn There WILL BE Another 9/11 Terrorist Attack if Biden is Elected

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
Noor bin Ladin, 33, warned that if Joe Biden is elected, another attack may be on the way.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.