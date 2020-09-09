Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
News Tip?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Finally Cancelled After 14 Years
K

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over after 14 years, with Kim shocking fans by announcing the family has made a ‘difficult decision’ to end the reality show, Your Content has learned.

The family graciously thanked their fans, and Kim even admitted she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the long-running series, but no one in the family revealed why they decided to call it quits on their easiest money maker, according to DailyMail.com.

- Advertisement -

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives,” an E! spokesperson told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Throughout the years the show chronicled key events in the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian’s marriages to Kris Humphries and West, an armed robbery in Paris, the break-up of Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

R. Kelly Denied SIXTH Attempt at Bail Despite First of Many Gang Hit Attempts

Your Content Staff - 0
They determined that Kelly poses a flight risk and that his release could endanger the community.
Read more

AG Shapiro Busts Wawa Gas Thieves, $20K worth of Stolen Fuel

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Josh Shapiro busted three thieves who robbed Wawa of over $20,000 in fuel with stolen credit cards.

1 Dead As Wildfires Trap Hikers in California: Photos Show ENTIRE TOWN in Ashes

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
At least one person has died as wildfires trapped hikers in California, decimated an entire town in Washington.

AG Shapiro Says Pa. Election Delays Are BS, Vows to Fight for Residents from Both Parties

Shapiro's Scoop Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania’s top cop — Attorney General Josh Shapiro — made it crystal clear his office isn’t playing politics.

Girl, 8, Murdered Before Mother’s Eyes During Broad Daylight Drive-by, 3 Others Shot

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
The girl did not move. Her eyes were closed. She wore black flip-flops.

Patriots PUMMEL Antifa in Portland After Being Attacked AGAIN During Trump Event, Rioters Flee

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
It’s a story with a lot of moving pieces that ended with Antifa cowering behind shields on the ground.

Jamaican Dons Scream Mask to Collect Lottery Jackpot to Avoid Fake Friends and FIENDS

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
He bought a Scream mask to collect his winnings in effort to lay low from snakes and frauds.

Last Remaining Non-Chinese Journalists FLEE China After Cops Try Nabbing Them

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
The final two Australian correspondents in China have been rushed out of the country by scandalous cops.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.