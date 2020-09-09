Keeping Up With The Kardashians Finally Cancelled After 14 Years

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over after 14 years, with Kim shocking fans by announcing the family has made a ‘difficult decision’ to end the reality show, Your Content has learned.

The family graciously thanked their fans, and Kim even admitted she “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the long-running series, but no one in the family revealed why they decided to call it quits on their easiest money maker, according to DailyMail.com.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives,” an E! spokesperson told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Throughout the years the show chronicled key events in the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian’s marriages to Kris Humphries and West, an armed robbery in Paris, the break-up of Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

