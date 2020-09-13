Sunday, September 13, 2020
Sunday, September 13, 2020
News Tip?

Wildfires Leave At Least 33 Dead in United States, Millions Displaced
W

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Nearly all of the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said, as crews continued to battle wildfires that have killed at least 33 victims from California to Washington state.

The flames have destroyed neighborhoods, leaving a barren, gray landscape in their wake, driven tens of thousands of people from their homes and cast a shroud of smoke over the region.

- Advertisement -

The crisis has come amid the coronavirus outbreak, the economic downturn and nationwide racial unrest that has led to protests in Portland for more than 100 days.

“What’s next?” asked Danielle Oliver, who had to flee her home outside Portland. “You have the protests, coronavirus pandemic, now the wildfires. What else can go wrong?”

Late Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said that four people had died in the wildfire that burned in the Ashland area. Authorities earlier this week said as many as 50 people could be missing from the blaze. But they said the number of people unaccounted for is now down to one.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
MARYLAND

UNHOLY John Carroll Catholic School Allows Teachers to SIN by Saying ‘F*** Trump’ with Gestures

Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy Catholic school is under fire after one of their own was captured sinning and swearing up a storm over President Trump.
Read more

Rioters Take to Los Angeles Hospital to Scream ‘We Hope They Die’ As 2 Cops Fight for Life

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Anti-police protesters descended on a Los Angeles hospital where two deputies were fighting for their lives after being ambushed and shot in...

Rioters Close George Washington Bridge in Manhattan During Violent Clash with Cops

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
More than 100 rioters shut down George Washington Bridge and then violently clashed with NYPD.

Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.

Shots Fired Inside an Indiana Mall, Shoppers Stampede to Safety

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Singapore Airlines Offering ‘Joy Flights’ Where You Depart and Arrive at the SAME Airport

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Step aboard the flight to nowhere — Singapore Airlines is planning trips that start and end at the SAME airport.

Greece Prepares for Potential War, Confirms Purchase of Arsenal Amid Turkey Tension

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 1
Greece has bolstered its military with new weapons, troops, and the development of its defence industry.

Conor Mcgregor ARRESTED for Attempted Sexual Assault

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Conor Mcgregor has been arrested in Corsica for attempted sexual assault, French officials say.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.