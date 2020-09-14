FBI to Handle South Dakota Attorney General After Fatally Striking a Pedestrian and Fleeing

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer Saturday night, but Your Content has learned the roadkill was a human being who was left for dead on the side of the road until a witness discovered the grizzly scene.

Joe Boever, 55, has been identified as the person killed, and his cousin Victor Nemec told the paper, “The attorney general hit my cousin as he was walking down the side of the road and killed him,” Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reports.

“Nobody is above the law — not a South Dakota resident nor their Attorney General,” am individual briefed on the ‘on-going criminal investigation’ told Your Content under the condition of anonymity.

“The FBI is heavily involved in the on-going criminal investigation—leaving a pedestrian for dead has consequences, even if accidental.”

What’s more, the Argus Leader reported Monday on documents showing the AG has been charged with speeding and other traffic offenses in the past.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back with Your Content momentarily for updates as they’re available.