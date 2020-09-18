Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Delco: Glen Mills School Abusive Counselor Who Beat Teen, 17, Gets Two Years Probation
By Your Content Staff
DELCO
Republicans Lose Power of Delaware County, Stollsteimer Elected DA
By Your Content Staff
A man accused of beating a student at Glen Mills School under his capacity as a school counselor was handed a sentence of two years probation Friday, Your Content has learned.

According to a press release issued Friday evening, Delaware County District Attorney Stollsteimer ‘commended the guilty plea’ of the man, identified asChristopher Medina, 33, a former counselor at the Glen Mills School, on charges of simple assault, recklessendangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Medina pled guilty in connection with his assault of a 17-year-old juvenile who was under his supervision at the school in July 2018, according to prosecutors.

Appearing before Delaware County Court Judge Margaret Amoroso, Medina was sentenced to two years of probation. In addition to his guilty plea, the defendant expressly acknowledged for the record that he will continue to cooperate in ongoing investigations, including the Department of Human Services’ licensing proceedings and ongoing criminal investigations involving the Glen Mills School.

DA Stollsteimer stated that “the events that occurred at the Glen Mills School shocked our community. The school failed in its most basic duty – to protect the children in its care. While today’s sentencing cannot undo the trauma experienced by the victim, the defendant’s guilty plea is a significant accomplishment in that the defendant has acknowledgedresponsibility for the harm that he caused. It also ensures that the defendant will not work with children in the future.

“This conviction should serve as a warning to anyone who is entrusted with the care of our children that such conduct will not be tolerated.”

The assault occurred on July 19, 2018. The victim was participating in a “guided group” meeting with approximately 30-40 other students. Following a verbal altercation between the victim and another student, Medina approached the victim and slapped him multiple times on the head.

He then pulled the juvenile from his chair by grabbing him under his armpits andslamming him into the floor.

Medina then grabbed the victim by the collar and forced him up the stairs to the second floor of the building.

In his sentencing argument to the court today, Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads stated, “Glen Mills is an institution that accepts students from different backgrounds, including those placed by virtue of the criminal justice system. In such circumstances, the goal is to reform and restore juveniles. Glen Mills, by and through the actions of Chris Medina, failed in this instance thereby violating the public’s trust and the trust that those of us in the criminal system place in the Glen Mills School as an institution…today’s conviction makes it clear that such conduct will not be tolerated….”

Stollsteimer commended the work of the State Police in investigating this incident, as well as Deputy District Attorney Doug Rhoads for his efforts in prosecuting this case. 

The Office of the District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity call to 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service. 

