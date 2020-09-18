Friday, September 18, 2020
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, Supreme Court says, Your Content can tragically report. She was 87.

The Supreme Court press office says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer, reports the Associated Press.

