Florida Parents BOOZE, Smoke ‘Cigar Sized Joints’ and Walk Naked During LIVE Zoom Classes

Parents in Florida have dropped their standards and turned to booze, weed, and slouching around the home baked and naked as their kids are engaged in virtual learning amid a global pandemic, Your Content has learned.

Some Florida parents have turned to booze and weed to get through remote learning with their kids.

Boca Raton Elementary teacher Edith Pride said some parents can be seen walking around unclothed while drinking and smoking during remote learning classes, reports FOX 35.

“We need to make sure parents don’t get on the computer to help their children with joints in their hand and cigarettes in their mouth,” Pride told Fox News. “Sometimes the joints are as big as cigars. You can’t do that!”

“We’ve seen the parents in towels, we’ve seen them in underclothes, we’ve seen them in bras,” Pride said. “It’s just inappropriate. The children can see it in the squares.”

A different teacher told KATV that a father of one of her students was “drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning” without a shirt on.

“This is not a party. This is school,” Pride said.

FOX 35 reports Elysa Grossman, a Johns Hopkins University professor, and Susan Sonnenschein, a UMBC professor, polled parents earlier this year and found that stressed parents are drinking more during the coronavirus pandemic.