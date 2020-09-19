Saturday, September 19, 2020
Saturday, September 19, 2020
News Tip?

Florida Parents BOOZE, Smoke ‘Cigar Sized Joints’ and Walk Naked During LIVE Zoom Classes
F

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Parents in Florida have dropped their standards and turned to booze, weed, and slouching around the home baked and naked as their kids are engaged in virtual learning amid a global pandemic, Your Content has learned.

Some Florida parents have turned to booze and weed to get through remote learning with their kids.

- Advertisement -

Boca Raton Elementary teacher Edith Pride said some parents can be seen walking around unclothed while drinking and smoking during remote learning classes, reports FOX 35.

“We need to make sure parents don’t get on the computer to help their children with joints in their hand and cigarettes in their mouth,” Pride told Fox News. “Sometimes the joints are as big as cigars. You can’t do that!”

“We’ve seen the parents in towels, we’ve seen them in underclothes, we’ve seen them in bras,” Pride said. “It’s just inappropriate. The children can see it in the squares.”

- Advertisement -

“We’ve seen the parents in towels, we’ve seen them in underclothes, we’ve seen them in bras,” Pride said. “It’s just inappropriate. The children can see it in the squares.”

A different teacher told KATV that a father of one of her students was “drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning” without a shirt on.

“This is not a party. This is school,” Pride said.

FOX 35 reports Elysa Grossman, a Johns Hopkins University professor, and Susan Sonnenschein, a UMBC professor, polled parents earlier this year and found that stressed parents are drinking more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Cast for Scream 5, Filming ‘Has Been Underway and Halfway Done’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Jenna Ortega will be in the fifth ‘Scream’ installment with Selena Gomez and sources claim the film is ‘halfway done.’
Read more

Seattle ‘Slime-Ball’ Escaped Justice After 34 Arrest and Releases Finally Found Dead in Tank Full of Bleach

SEATTLE Your Content Staff - 0
The miscreant appears to have accidentally killed himself while attempting to evade police by drowning in bleach.

Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes to Cops, Says Anti-Cop Coffee Chick Has Been Removed for GOOD

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
The anti-police girl was fired just one hour after Your Content readers reported her to our tipline.

FBI and Secret Service Say Package Addressed to President Trump Contained POISON

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
A package addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement, Your Content has learned.

Russia Claims Ownership of Planet VENUS in Unexpected Announcement

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Russia has claimed ownership of Venus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Your Content can confirm.

President Trump Eyes Up Notre Dame Alum Hon. Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Justice Ginsberg

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
Despite desperate calls by Democrats to stall the replacement of our beloved Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg.

All Cop Are BASTARDS, According to Meadville Dunkin’ Donuts Who Allows Anti-Police Facemasks for Staff

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
Dunkin’ Donuts has allowed anti-police groupies to publicly show their hatred towards police officers at work.

While Many Politicians Focus on Holding Off on Justice Ginsburg Replacement, President Trump Signs Proclamation in Her Honor

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has signed a proclamation in memory of beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.