Saturday, September 19, 2020
Florida State University Coach Mike Norvell Tests Positive for Coronavirus
FLORIDA
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.

Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday.

