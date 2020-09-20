Sunday, September 20, 2020
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Bill Clinton Says Replacing RBG is ‘Hypocritical’ but Doesn’t Address Epstein Island Situation
Bill Clinton says it’s “superficially hypocritical” for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to install a new Supreme Court justice before the election and the former president has yet to address his raunchy massage on Jeff Epstein’s island, Your Content has heard.

“Well, of course, it’s superficially hypocritical call, isn’t it? I mean, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell wouldn’t give President (Barack) Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing 10 months before the presidential election. And that meant we went a long time with eight judges on the court,” Clinton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“This is what they do. I think that, you know, both for Sen. McConnell and President Trump, their first value is power and they’re trying to jam the courts with as many ideological judges as they can,” Clinton added.

As Your Content readers know, Clinton traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet, the Lolita Express, socialized with his alleged Madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations himself during his years in public life.

Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002.

Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York.

After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

The images show Clinton dressed in a yellow button down shirt and beige slacks with his hands resting on his lap, as he leaned back while Davies knelt on a chair behind him for a better angle.

In a second image, Clinton seems to be smiling in relief as a sweatpants-clad Davies massages him.

Davies, who has claimed she was raped by Epstein several times after being recruited by Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip.

She previously said she was invited to travel to Africa one week before the departure, and when she arrived to the airfield, she was instructed to wear a uniform to look professional.

Clinton’s office previously issued a statement in regards to his travels on the plane and denied knowing anything about the financier’s crimes.

His team said he had only taken four trips with him in 2002 and 2003 – although flight logs showed he had taken a total of at least 26 individual flights in the course of those years.

