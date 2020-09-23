Cops Indicted for Breonna Taylor’s Death in Kentucky, Arrest Warrants Issued

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday afternoon the decision to charge one officer thus far in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Cameron will release the results of a grand jury probe into Taylor’s death at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is briefing the public on the attorney general’s upcoming decision and plans for the coming days around 11:15 ET. Fischer announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET curfew ahead of grand jury report on Breonna Taylor’s death.

