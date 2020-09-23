New York City CANCELS 2021 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop for First Time Over Coronavirus

New York City has put an end to their annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, making the event 100 percent virtual, Your Content has exclusively learned.

A scaled back and socially distanced live production is still being determined. Only a handful of tickets will be allocated for celebrities, New York leaders and their pals as citizens watch from afar.

“People all over the globe are ready to join New Yorkers in welcoming in the new year with the iconic Ball Drop. I commend the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties, and Countdown Entertainment on finding a safe, creative and innovative way for all of us to continue to celebrate this century old-tradition. A new year means a fresh start, and we’re excited to celebrate,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which co-produces the event with Countdown Entertainment.

“Because any opportunity to be live in Times Square will be pre-determined and extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be the opportunity to participate virtually wherever you are. Because more than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” Tompkins added.

