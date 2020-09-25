Friday, September 25, 2020
Ron Paul Suffers from Apparent STROKE During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital: Developing
By Hong Xie
Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke.

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke during a live interview, Your Content is learning.

At this time only few details are immediately available.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. ET on Friday when Paul, who is 85 years old, was speaking about the economy on his YouTube channel. His speech became slurred as he struggled to continue speaking.

Developing now…

