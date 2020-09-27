Sunday, September 27, 2020
Sunday, September 27, 2020
News Tip?

Pennsylvania Dems Caught CHARGING Residents Money for Biden, Shapiro and Other Yard Signs in Delco
P

By Kosmas Kotopoulos
Modified
DELCO
Joe Biden Named in List of Obama Officials in 'Unmasking' Mike Flynn: Intelligence Reports
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Kosmas Kotopoulos
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Residents in Delaware County have to pay to support a candidate if they are on the Democratic ticket, becoming one of the first times in history where party leaders are asking for money in exchange for signage, Your Content has exclusively learned.

The shocking revelation surfaced as Your Content sent an undercover journalist to obtain signage after rumors circulated of an alleged scheme to charge residents.

- Advertisement -

“Great talking with you today!” Delaware County Democrat’s Executive Director Gina Amoroso wrote in an email obtained and reviewed by Your Content.

“Fill out this form and we will let you know once they arrive.”

After gathering the details of the journalist, Amoroso instructed him to complete a form to be put on a waiting list, claiming signs were not in stock.

- Advertisement -

But the next day we received a new link asking us to purchase the signage.

“To purchase signs go here” Amoroso wrote.

The page then directs you to a shopping cart where you are forced to donate $7 for a sign or $5 per button and claim it as a ‘donation.’

“If you are self-employed, please list the name of the entity that is on your paycheck. Please list your line of work. “Business Person” is not acceptable, please enter the type of business instead.

“We respectfully request that Partners of Partnerships and Members of LLC’s contribute individually, instead of through their respective business entity.”

“Suggested contribution are $7 per sign and $5 per button. Purchases are limited to 10 buttons and 15 signs per order.

“Arrangements will be made for your to get your merch after ordering. All products are union made.”

A spokesperson for the Biden camp told Your Content residents in Delaware County are urged to contact the campaign directly for free signage.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
TRUMP

Trump Says the ONLY Way He‘ll Lose Pennsylvania is if They CHEAT, Off Duty Cop Stops Antifa Heckler

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Trump declared Democrats are ‘going to try and steal the election’ and ‘the only way they’re going to win Pennsylvania is to cheat on the ballots.’
Read more

IT’S OFFICIAL! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Nominated by Trump to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump has come through with his promise to select a Supreme Court Justice after the passing of RBG.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Leaves Home and Journeys to DC Amid SCOTUS Nomination

SCOTUS Your Content Staff - 0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family are on the move as they journey to Washington, D.C.

VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Mistakenly Says Tupac Is Still Alive and Remains the Best Rapper

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Kamala Harris has labeled Tupac the 'best rapper alive' 24 years after he was shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by.

NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes Becomes Highest Ranking African American Woman in Force’s 175 Year History

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Meet one of New York‘s finest — Chief Juanita Holmes — the highest ranking African American female in the force’s history.

NYPD Finds Giselle Torres, 7, SAFE and Arrested Captor Who Took Her From Montco

Featured Your Content Staff - 1
NYPD made an arrest in connection to missing Giselle Torres, 7, who was snatched from Montgomery County earlier today, Your Content has...

Ron Paul Tweets from Hospital Bed, Says That He’s ‘Doing Fine’ After Medical Episode

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Former Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.

Ron Paul Suffers from Apparent STROKE During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital: Developing

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.