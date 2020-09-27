Pennsylvania Dems Caught CHARGING Residents Money for Biden, Shapiro and Other Yard Signs in Delco

Residents in Delaware County have to pay to support a candidate if they are on the Democratic ticket, becoming one of the first times in history where party leaders are asking for money in exchange for signage, Your Content has exclusively learned.

The shocking revelation surfaced as Your Content sent an undercover journalist to obtain signage after rumors circulated of an alleged scheme to charge residents.

“Great talking with you today!” Delaware County Democrat’s Executive Director Gina Amoroso wrote in an email obtained and reviewed by Your Content.

“Fill out this form and we will let you know once they arrive.”

After gathering the details of the journalist, Amoroso instructed him to complete a form to be put on a waiting list, claiming signs were not in stock.

But the next day we received a new link asking us to purchase the signage.

“To purchase signs go here” Amoroso wrote.

The page then directs you to a shopping cart where you are forced to donate $7 for a sign or $5 per button and claim it as a ‘donation.’

“If you are self-employed, please list the name of the entity that is on your paycheck. Please list your line of work. “Business Person” is not acceptable, please enter the type of business instead.

“We respectfully request that Partners of Partnerships and Members of LLC’s contribute individually, instead of through their respective business entity.”

“Suggested contribution are $7 per sign and $5 per button. Purchases are limited to 10 buttons and 15 signs per order.



“Arrangements will be made for your to get your merch after ordering. All products are union made.”

A spokesperson for the Biden camp told Your Content residents in Delaware County are urged to contact the campaign directly for free signage.