National 911 Outages Reported: NBC

Law enforcement agencies across the country reported outages of their 911 systems Monday night, and it was not immediately clear if there was a connection with a major Microsoft system outage, Your Content has learned.

On a status page for its cloud services, the software giant acknowledged a widespread systems outage and said “Any user may experience access problems for Microsoft 365 services.”

Law enforcement agencies around the country, from Nevada to Pennsylvania and Arizona to Minnesota, tweeted that their 911 systems were down after 7 p.m. ET.

By 8:15 p.m., some departments were reporting that their services had come back online. Others were still recommending that people call local department numbers instead of the emergency line.

The NYPD said it was aware of the outages, and the possible link to the Microsoft situation, but said its own 911 systems were up and running.

