BREAKING: President Trump Taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for COVID-19 Reaction

President Donald Trump, who revealed early this morning he has coronavirus, is leaving the White House for Walter Reed Military Medical Center, Your Content is learning.

Multiple sources close to President Trump tell Your Content ‘he is doing alright; this is out of an abundance of caution.’

- Advertisement -

The president’s physician said in a memo late Friday that Trump received a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail by Regeneron that is in clinical trials. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and that a team of experts was evaluating both the president and first lady in regard to next steps.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh said.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

- Advertisement -

President Trump, 74, was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official confirmed.

The president will continue working from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.