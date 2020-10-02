Friday, October 2, 2020
Harvey Weinstein Arrested AGAIN and Shipped to LA for SIX New Rape Charges
By Your Content Staff
📸: Your Content Illustration/AP/Getty Images
Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is currently behind bars in New York, was charged on Friday with six additional forcible sexual assault counts in Los Angeles, the LA District Attorney’s Office announced.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

