Sunday, October 4, 2020
Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 163,535. A technical issue that is now resolved caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting and the need to report a two-day total today. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

