Dad Speaks Out: ‘Jacob Died Last Night Doing the Job That He Loved, Being A Police Officer’

Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty Saturday night, and Your Content can reveal the father’s heart wrenching goodbye.

“It is with heavy heart that I share the passing of my son Jacob last night doing the job that he loved – being a police officer.

“To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much. To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became.

“To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you. To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories. To his friends and fellow volunteers at Waldorf Station 3 and Horry County Station 45 thank you for your friendship, training and always having his back.” Jacob’s father, Jeff Hancher wrote on Facebook.

“To his brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for him.

“Jacob- I love you and will miss you forever.”