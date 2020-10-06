Toddler Killed by Driver Nearby Church in West Palm Beach

A toddler died Tuesday night in a parking lot nearby a West Palm Beach church after being run over, Your Content has learned.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of Righteous Chapel Church at 1709 45th Street.

- Advertisement -

Police say it seems as if the child was run over by a family member’s vehicle and that it is unclear how the child got to the hospital, local media is reporting.

- Advertisement -