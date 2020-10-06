Toddler Killed by Driver Nearby Church in West Palm Beach

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
A toddler died Tuesday night in a parking lot nearby a West Palm Beach church after being run over, Your Content has learned.
According to West Palm Beach Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of Righteous Chapel Church at 1709 45th Street.
- Advertisement -
Police say it seems as if the child was run over by a family member’s vehicle and that it is unclear how the child got to the hospital, local media is reporting.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.