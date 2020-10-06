Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
News Tip?

Toddler Killed by Driver Nearby Church in West Palm Beach
T

By Your Content Staff
Modified
FLORIDA
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A toddler died Tuesday night in a parking lot nearby a West Palm Beach church after being run over, Your Content has learned.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of Righteous Chapel Church at 1709 45th Street.

- Advertisement -

Police say it seems as if the child was run over by a family member’s vehicle and that it is unclear how the child got to the hospital, local media is reporting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
FLORIDA

Florida Lady STABS BF on Highway But Dies After Being SQUISHED by Tractor Trailer

Your Content Staff - 0
Florida cops say a lady stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck.
Read more

Florida State University Coach Mike Norvell Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles.

Florida Deploys National Guard Ahead of Hurricane Sally

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
The Florida National Guard has activated 175 members ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Man Formerly Charged in Florida Massage Prostitution Probe Sues City for Filming Him

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
Cash says he had to move out of town after being dubbed a pervert by cops.

Man In Charge of Florida’s Failed Unemployment System Resigns, Expected to File

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
The executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Ken Lawson, has resigned.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.