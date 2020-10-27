Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
News Tip?

At Least 30 Cops Injured, 91 People Arrested for Philadelphia Riots Over Death of Knife Wielding Man
A

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The overnight riots left at-least thirty Philadelphia Police Officers injured and 91 rioters arrested, Your Content has learned.

At least 91 people were arrested over the course of the night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

- Advertisement -

As Your Content previously reported, a 56-year-old sergeant was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken leg and other injuries after she “was intentionally run over by an individual driving a pick-up truck.”

The other injured officers were treated and released, Outlaw said.

Video obtained by Your Content shows a pick up truck ramming through the crowd striking at-least one officer wearing a white shirt who was seen on the ground … bystanders fled the scene.

- Advertisement -

The turmoil comes after police shot and killed a knife-wielding manic who lunged at them Monday.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street, according to the Inquirer.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department, says officers confronted a man with a knife at the scene. 

Gripps say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn’t adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead.

“Put the knife down, put the knife down,” one officer can be heard saying.

Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed in the street. A woman ran up to the victim and began screaming. 

Several bystanders then walk up to the man who was shot.

The officers ordered the man to drop the knife before he allegedly charged at them. The officers were wearing body cameras, a police spokesperson said. 

Witnesses told the newspaper that Wallace was at least 10 feet away from the officers when they opened fire. He was walking toward them and they were backing away at the time, the news report said. 

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office’s Special Investigation Unit will be part of the investigation into the shooting. 

“The DAO Special Investigation Unit responded to today’s fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police,” he said in a statement. 

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the video footage of the shooting “raises many questions.”

“Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” she said. “While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
PHILLY

Rioters Take the Streets of West Philadelphia to Commencement Night 2 of Riots, Delco Breached

Hong Xie, Jonathan Riches & Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Police are responding to reports a large crowd 'that caused issues last night' regathering in west Philly and suburbs have been locked down.
Read more

President Trump Says ‘Philadelphia Was Torn Up by Biden Supporting Radicals’

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald J. Trump declared the damage caused overnight in Philadelphia was at the hands of 'Biden supporting radicals,' he said...

National Guard Bolsters Philadelphia Police to End Lawlessness as Rioters Prepare for Night 2

PHILLY Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The National Guard is standing by to assist authorities in Philadelphia following the lawlessness overnight.

‘Multiple Officers Down’ in Philadelphia After Being RUN OVER by PICK UP TRUCK Nearby Rioters

PHILLY Hong Xie - 0
Video obtained by Your Content shows a pick up truck ramming through the crowd striking cops who were protecting the city from rioters.

Senate Votes to Make Judge Amy Coney Barrett the Next Supreme Court Justice

SCOTUS Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the honorable Supreme Court during a vote Monday evening.

Diplo Accused of Being A ‘Predator’ After Girl, 17, Says They Had Sexual Relationship

#METOO Hong Xie - 0
Producer and musician Diplo stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a neighbor who was 17-years-old.

Kamala Harris Accused of Violating Election Laws After Stopping at Polling Place to Preach to Voters

Featured Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
VP hopeful Kamala Harris is accused of violating election laws in California after she stopped by a polling place to preach to nearby constituents.

Pastor in Delaware County Charged with Sexual Abuse of a 16-Year-Old ‘Groomed’ Girl

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy pastor is behind bars Monday after detectives discovered he was sexually abusing a girl.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.