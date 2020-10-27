President Trump Says ‘Philadelphia Was Torn Up by Biden Supporting Radicals’

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
President Donald J. Trump declared the damage caused overnight in Philadelphia was at the hands of ‘Biden supporting radicals,’ he said during a rally in Wisconsin, Your Content has learned.
“Last night Philadelphia was torn up by Biden supporting radicals, 30 police officers were injured so badly.” President Trump declared.
“Biden stands with the rioters and I stand with the heroes of law enforcement.”
“You can declare war on the cops and you’re gonna see a giant red wave on Tuesday. You’re gonna see a red wave like they’ve never seen before and they got a glimpse four years ago,” the president continued.
