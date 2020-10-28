Bombs Located in Philadelphia Amid Riots, Bomb Squad and FBI Responding as Rioters Flee

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Several bombs have been located in Philadelphia moments ago, Your Content is learning.
Law enforcement sources say bomb squad is responding to the intersection of 19th Street & Ben Franklin Parkway after cops found ‘explosive devices in a vehicle.’
Preliminary reports indicate officers located the presence of a propane tank, a torch, and other possible hazardous devices’ in the vehicle.
Just under an hour ago a second officer was flagged down for reports of a store ‘that had a bomb thrown through the window.’
The dwelling was fully engulfed in flames as of 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
As of midnight bomb squad responded to at-least five explosions at ATM machines.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
