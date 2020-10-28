Thursday, October 29, 2020
Thursday, October 29, 2020
News Tip?

Bombs Located in Philadelphia Amid Riots, Bomb Squad and FBI Responding as Rioters Flee
B

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
Bombs Located in Philadelphia Riots, Evacuations Ordered, Bomb Squad and FBI Responding
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Several bombs have been located in Philadelphia moments ago, Your Content is learning.

Law enforcement sources say bomb squad is responding to the intersection of 19th Street & Ben Franklin Parkway after cops found ‘explosive devices in a vehicle.’

- Advertisement -

Preliminary reports indicate officers located the presence of a propane tank, a torch, and other possible hazardous devices’ in the vehicle.

Just under an hour ago a second officer was flagged down for reports of a store ‘that had a bomb thrown through the window.’

The dwelling was fully engulfed in flames as of 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

As of midnight bomb squad responded to at-least five explosions at ATM machines.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Sleeping Philly Mayor Delays Releasing Bodycam Footage, Calmly Asks People to Relax

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney nonchalantly told residents to simply relax for the time being.
Read more

President Trump ‘100 percent’ Briefed on Philly Riots, Department of Justice Called to Investigate

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Federal sources say 'this is no longer a peaceful protest' as they prepare to close the case involving the Philadelphia Police Department.

Trump Instructed to ‘Send Nancy Pelosi’ to be the First Woman to Walk and Stay on the Moon

TRUMP Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Trump was told to send Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the moon as he discussed sending the first woman to walk on the moon.

Rooster Kills Police Officer Who Was Trying to Break Up an Illegal Cock Fight Overseas

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
A police officer was brutally killed by a rooster as the man journeyed to break up an illegal cock fight.

Delaware County Sued in Federal Court for ‘Creating Three New Election Days’ Amid Nov. 3

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County is accused of creating 'three new Election Days' in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week.

Philadelphia Under 9PM Curfew Due to Riots

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
A curfew of 9:00 p.m. has been imposed in Philadelphia due to imminent riots to follow for a third night in a row, Your Content has learned.

Man Changes Florida Governor’s Voter Registration to Prove How Easy It Is to Hack

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
A 20-year-old is accused of changing the governor's address in the state's voter database.

At Least 30 Cops Injured, 91 People Arrested for Philadelphia Riots Over Death of Knife Wielding Man

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
The overnight riots left at-least thirty Philadelphia Police Officers injured and 91 rioters arrested.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.