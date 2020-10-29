Lil Wayne Joins Trump Train

Songwriter and rapper Lil Wayne has joined forces with the Trump campaign , Your Content has learned.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” Wayne tweeted.

- Advertisement -

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Kayleigh McEnany told Your Content the rappers account ‘was not hacked’ despite rumors.

“His account was not hacked. I know there are reports out there that it was hacked. That was not the case. The president met with Lil Wayne this morning in Miami.” McEnany said.

- Advertisement -

“They had a really good, productive meeting. Lil Wayne’s team had been talking to the White House and Little Wayne directly you the White House a little bit and it just materialized with the tweet today and it was a good meeting that they had.”