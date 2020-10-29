Thursday, October 29, 2020
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Lil Wayne Joins Trump Train
By Your Content Staff
Politics
Songwriter and rapper Lil Wayne has joined forces with the Trump campaign , Your Content has learned.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” Wayne tweeted.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Kayleigh McEnany told Your Content the rappers account ‘was not hacked’ despite rumors.

“His account was not hacked. I know there are reports out there that it was hacked. That was not the case. The president met with Lil Wayne this morning in Miami.” McEnany said.

“They had a really good, productive meeting. Lil Wayne’s team had been talking to the White House and Little Wayne directly you the White House a little bit and it just materialized with the tweet today and it was a good meeting that they had.”

Kayleigh McEnany came back to the press cabin and spoke on the record for just more than nine minutes. The first six minutes are transcribed below, will send the final three ASAP.

On the “troop engagement” event at Fort Bragg:

“So the president met with Army special operations forces. He gave the presidential unit citation to our heroes who conducted the al-Baghdadi raid, what was it? a year and three days ago today in Syria. It was a really special moment. It meant a lot to the president. He was with our heroes for about an hour, just having casual conversation, taking their questions, just talking to them and then he ended the visit by paying his respects to the special forces memorial. It was all in all about an hour and a half.”

On Lil Wayne:

“His account was not hacked. I know there are reports out there that it was hacked. That was not the case. The president met with Lil Wayne this morning in Miami. They had a really good, productive meeting. Lil Wayne’s team had been talking to the White House and Little Wayne directly you the White House a little bit and it just materialized with the tweet today and it was a good meeting that they had.”

