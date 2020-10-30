Friday, October 30, 2020
Hillary Clinton to Vote for New York’s Electoral College Four Years After Calling to Cut the Process
Politics
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 7: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on during an event to discuss reproductive rights at Barnard College, January 7, 2019 in New York City. The two Democrats shared the stage to promote the Reproductive Health Act in New York, which Cuomo wants the State Legislature to pass in their first 30 days. Under New York's current law, abortions after 24 weeks are illegal unless its necessary to save the woman's life. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that she will be a member of the Electoral College for New York this year, and that she plans to vote against President Trump, Your Content has learned.

This year, Clinton is listed by New York State Board of Elections as one of 29 Democratic electors for the state. If Joe Biden wins the popular vote in New York, Clinton and the 28 other electors will vote for him to be the next president.

“Pretty sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York … I can’t wait,” Clinton said in an interview aired on SiriusXM Progress. The Democratic candidate for president has carried New York for the past eight presidential elections, according to 270towin.com.

There is an elector for every member of the US House of Representatives (435) and the US Senate (100), and an additional three for people who live in the District of Columbia. It takes 270 electoral votes to get a majority of the Electoral College and win the presidential election.

The former secretary of state told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in September 2017 that she believed the Electoral College needed to be eliminated, and said, “I’d like to see us move beyond it.” 

Clinton had also called for an end to the Electoral College after the 2000 election, when former Vice President Al Gore won the popular vote but lost the presidency. Clinton told reporters at the time, “I believe strongly that in a democracy, we should respect the will of the people and to me, that means it’s time to do away with the Electoral College and move to the popular election of our president.”

