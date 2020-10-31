Saturday, October 31, 2020
Saturday, October 31, 2020
First Blue Moon to Appear on Halloween Since 1940s But NO Parties Allowed Due to COVID
By Your Content Staff
Halloween on a Saturday, with the first full moon since 2001, first blue moon since 1944, and extra hour with daylight savings has been ‘ruined’ due to coronavirus, millions of people around the world declared over the weekend, Your Content has learned.

This month will have a second full moon, which – by popular decree – shall be called a Blue Moon.

The moon will be blue in name only, but it’ll be near in the sky to a bright red “star” – not really a star at all – but the fiery planet Mars, still at its best now!

But this is the first time since 1944 that trick-or-treating has lined up with a blue moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac

You can watch the Halloween Blue Moon live online in a webcast from the Virtual Telescope today starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT). Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi will webcast live views of the full moon as it rises over Rome, Italy. You can follow the webcast on  Virtual Telescope website here, and on YouTube. It will also be carried live on this page at start time.

New York City deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds of people were crowded inside a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, officials said. It happened around 1 a.m., CBS New York reports. 

The party’s organizers, security guards, workers and entertainers face numerous charges, including for breaking executive orders signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that limit indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.  

San Diego County on Friday sent cease-and-desist letters to eight College Area homes where it says large Halloween weekend gatherings were planned in “blatant violation” of state public health orders.

According to the letters, each house faces criminal misdemeanor citations and $1,000 fines for each violation of California Department of Public Health guidance limiting private gatherings to people from no more than three households.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urged all Halloween revelers to follow COVID-19 protocols, and to especially steer clear of large parties and crowded trick-or-treating areas where the virus can spread quickly via close contact.

“Halloween is also a time when people like to come together — this is not a good time to do that,” Harris said during a news conference Friday.

“That is where we’re going to see more exposure…We’re hoping that people will comply and try to avoid those types of situations.”

