Marple Police Search for 3 Men Who Damaged a Trump Sign As They Attempted to Steal It: Video
By Hong Xie
Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for three men who damaged a Trump 2020 sign after a failed attempt to steal it.

Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for three men involved in an attempted theft of a Trump campaign sign overnight Friday, Your Content has learned.

The mischief occurred on the 700 block of Cedar Grove Road in Marple Township just after 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Two men are seen sprinting up the road as a red ‘box’ shaped SUV is seen turning onto Cloverly Hill Road where it turned off its headlights and briefly parked.

From there, the midnight hooligans hurried up the hill and body slammed the sign.

Video shows the vandals attempting to make off with the signs before scurrying back to the car empty handed after the homeowner neared.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a reminder several weeks ago pertaining to campaign sign-related crimes.

This goes for all political signs, not just one political party… there have been numerous reports of it happening for all kinds of signs.

Despite damage to the stand, the campaign sign was placed back up immediately after the incident.

If you know the identity of the suspect or have any information regarding this case, contact Marple Township Police at (610) 356-1500 or submit a tip here.

