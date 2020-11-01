Sunday, November 1, 2020
Sunday, November 1, 2020
News Tip?

Authorities Respond to Upper Darby High School for Reports of a Fire in Gymnasium
A

By Your Content Staff
Modified
DELCO
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fire crews are responding to Upper Darby High School for reports of a heavy smoke condition nearby the gymnasium, Your Content is learning.

Fire crews say the generator overheated—and they’re in the process of removing the smoke from the school.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
DELCO

Whereabouts of ‘Voter Book’ Holding All Voter Registration Remains ‘Unknown’ in Delco, Alarms Raised Amid Election 2020

Hong Xie - 0
The whereabouts of ‘voter books’ from all townships in Delaware County remain unknown just three days before the election.
Read more

Marple Police Search for 3 Men Who Damaged a Trump Sign As They Attempted to Steal It: Video

DELCO Hong Xie - 0
Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for three men who damaged a Trump 2020 sign after a failed attempt to steal it.

Pastor in Delaware County Charged with Sexual Abuse of a 16-Year-Old ‘Groomed’ Girl

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy pastor is behind bars Monday after detectives discovered he was sexually abusing a girl.

Light Silver Chevy Impala Sought by Police for Delco Accident-Turned Homicide

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Police are zeroing in on the murderer behind the merciless shooting that left an elderly woman dead.

Police in Delaware County Deem Fatal Car Crash A Homicide, Suspect At-Large

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Police in D​elco responded to reports of a fatal car accident early—and they’ve deemed the situation a homicide.

Fatal Car Accident Halts Traffic Nearby Tinicum in Delaware County

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
At-least one person has died in an apparent fatal car accident on I95 in Tinicum Monday afternoon.

Delco to Bring Back ANCIENT Public Trials in Theaters, Pricey $3k Minimum Per Show

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County intends to bring back a form of public lynching used in the mid-1800s.

Jobless? Delco Hiring Staffers to Cover Election, Paid Positions Offered

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County is calling on citizens to sign up to work the election—and the positions are paid.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.