Sunday, November 1, 2020
Sunday, November 1, 2020
News Tip?

Chief of World Health Organization Tests Positive for COVID-19, Placed Under Quarantine
C

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Breaking News
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The head of the World Health Organization has tested positive for coronavirus and remains in quarantine, Your Content is learning.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

- Advertisement -

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet.

Developing now… Details to follow.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illness in animals or humans. In humans there are several known coronaviruses that cause respiratory infections. These coronaviruses range from the common cold to more severe diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and COVID-19.

Emergence

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. COVID-19 is caused by the virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a new virus in humans causing respiratory illness which can be spread from person-to-person. Early in the outbreak, many patients were reported to have a link to a large seafood and live animal market, however, later cases with no link to the market confirmed person-to-person transmission of the disease. Additionally, travel-related exportation of cases has occurred.

Transmission

COVID-19 is primarily transmitted from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. These droplets are released when someone with COVID-19 sneezes, coughs, or talks. Infectious droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. A physical distance of at least 1 meter (3 ft) between persons is suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid infection, although some WHO member states have recommended maintaining greater distances whenever possible. Respiratory droplets can land on hands, objects or surfaces around the person when they cough or talk, and people can then become infected with COVID-19 from touching hands, objects or surfaces with droplets and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. Recent data suggest that there can be transmission of COVID-19 through droplets of those with mild symptoms or those who do not feel ill. Current data do not support long range aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2, such as seen with measles or tuberculosis. Short-range inhalation of aerosols is a possibility for COVID-19, as with many respiratory pathogens. However, this cannot easily be distinguished from “droplet” transmission based on epidemiologic patterns. Short-range transmission is a possibility particularly in crowded medical wards and inadequately ventilated spaces. Certain procedures in health facilities can generate fine aerosols and should be avoided whenever possible.

Despite the important concerns about case fatality rates, most COVID-19 illnesses are – and we expect will continue to be – mild, and most patients will recover spontaneously with some supportive care, especially children and young adults. Data from several countries suggest that 14%-19% are hospitalized and 3%-5% will need intense care unit admission.

The first largest description of patients with COVID-19 came from China, where the outbreak of COVID-19 started, and is described in detail below.  Among the 44,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from December 31, 2019 through February 11, 2020, the clinical presentation was as follow:

Mild (non-pneumonia and mild pneumonia cases) represented 80.9% of confirmed patients with COVID-19 in China.

NOTE: These cases included a large spectrum of illnesses including but not limited to patients having fever, cough, chest pain, nausea, and body pain. Severe (dyspnea, respiratory frequency ≥ 30/min, blood O2 sat ≤93%, PaO2/FiO2 ratio <300, lung infiltrates >50% within 24–48 hours) represented 13.8% of confirmed patients with COVID-19 in China.

Critical (respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ dysfunction or failure, death) represented 4.7% of confirmed patients with COVID-19 in China. 1,023 (49%) deaths were reported among the 2,087 critically ill patients.

People at Higher Risk for Severe Illness

It is important to note that COVID-19 is a new disease, therefore there is limited information regarding risk factors for severe disease. In some cases, people who get COVID-19 can become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. These severe complications can lead to death. The risk of severe disease increases steadily as people age. Additionally, those of all ages with underlying medical conditions (including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease) appear to be at higher risk in developing severe COVID-19 compared to those without these conditions. As more data become available, additional risk factors for severe COVID-19 may be identified.

COVID-19: Everyday Preventive Actions

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. These include:

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
    • Remember that some people without symptoms can still spread the virus
  • Stay at home when you are sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it properly
  • Use a face covering when physical distancing is difficult or when going into closed spaces
    • Physical distancing should be at least 1 meter (3 ft)
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Perform hand hygiene with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub
    • Hand Rub should contain at least 60% alcohol
    • Hand washing should be done for at least 40-60 seconds based on WHO’s recommendations

COVID-19: Treatment

Currently, care for patients with COVID-19 is primarily supportive. Care is given to patients to help relieve symptoms and manage respiratory and other organ failure. There are currently no specific antiviral treatments licensed for COVID-19, however many treatments are under investigation. Remdesivir, which is also an investigational drug, received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for treatment of hospitalized patients. Finally, no vaccine is currently available.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

STOLEN? When Two Delaware County Judge of Elections Went to Pick Up Voter Books, They Weren’t There

Your Content Staff - 0
Officials in Delco appear to have lost track of at-least two ‘voter books’ which contain personal information.
Read more

Whereabouts of ‘Voter Book’ Holding All Voter Registration Remains ‘Unknown’ in Delco, Alarms Raised Amid Election 2020

DELCO Hong Xie - 0
The whereabouts of ‘voter books’ from all townships in Delaware County remain unknown just three days before the election.

First Blue Moon to Appear on Halloween Since 1940s But NO Parties Allowed Due to COVID

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Halloween on a Saturday, with the first full moon since 2001, first blue moon since 1944, and extra hour with daylight...

New York Becomes First State to MANDATE COVID-19 Testing Upon Entry

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
New York has eliminated its quarantine travel advisory list, replacing it with mandatory testing for all.

Greek Orthodox Priest Gunned Down in France As He Was Closing Church, Gunman Sought

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
French authorities are scouring the city of Lyon in France after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a priest.

Sean Connery, Known for ‘James Bond,’ Dead at 91

RIP Your Content Staff - 0
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond has died.

Philadelphia Police ‘Activating’ Their ‘Rapid Response Team,’ Reports of Explosion

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
At 11:07 p.m. Philadelphia Police activated their ‘rapid response team’ to respond to the intersection of JFK & 16th Street to fight...

Twitter Finally Folds and Unlocks New York Post’s Account After Biden Censorship

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Twitter has folded—unlocking the New York Post's main account following two-week ‘free speech stalemate.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.