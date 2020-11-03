Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
News Tip?

Pennsylvania Reports 2,875 COVID-19 Cases Overnight, Highest Daily Increase
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 3, that there were 2,875 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871. This is the highest daily increase of cases. 

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available

- Advertisement -

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 27 and November 2 is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 2. 

There are 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

There are 3,846 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. 

There are 2,354,346 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24; 
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49; 
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,352 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providersabout the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:

  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;
  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October; 
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.   

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Nov. 2:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

Where to Track Pennsylvania Ballots on Election Day 2020

Your Content Staff - 0
Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging Pennsylvanians to get election returns and information from trusted and reliable sources and be on guard for disinformation. The...
Read more

President Trump Says Election Day Will ‘Induce Violence’ on Pennsylvania’s Streets

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump declared on Election Eve that the Supreme Court's decision on voting 'is a very dangerous one' that will 'induce violence in the streets.'

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s Madam, Reportedly Endorses Joe Biden for President on Election Eve

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Maxwell was said to be 'extremely outraged' that there isn't 'sufficient leverage against Trump' in comparison to 'Hunter' and the 'Bidens.'

Delco DA Jack Stollsteimer Claimed Kat Copeland Used Her Office to Campaign. Now, He’s Doing It

Featured Hong Xie - 0
Stollsteimer's top deputy embarked on the campaign trail one year after the Oct. 28, 2019 accusation.

Pennsylvania: How to Vote in Person If You Already Requested A Mail-in Ballot

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Voters who requested a mail ballot must return their ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day using one of these options.

Joe Biden Bought Millions of Fake Followers on Twitter from India

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Fragile former VP Joe Biden purchased millions of fake Indian followers to beef up his social media.

Department of Defense to Distribute 300 Million Doses of COVID Vaccines in January 2021

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
They plan to have 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.

Media Outlets in Philly Ignore Emails from GOP Claiming Their Party Facebook Pages Have Been Banned

Featured Your Content Staff - 1
Reporters in Philly simply do not care to entertain any email press releases from members of the GOP.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.