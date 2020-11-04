Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
News Tip?

Oregon Has Decriminalized Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamines
O

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as more states legalized marijuana for adults and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments that were on the ballot in 32 states.

- Advertisement -

They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — voting rights, racial inequalities, abortion, taxes and education, to name a few, reports local news.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Your Content Election 2020 Map


Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Campaign 2020

Joe Biden Wins Maine, Trump Leads by 20 Electoral Votes

Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Read more

President Donald Trump Wins Wisconsin and Tops 258 Electoral Votes, Biden at 238

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump Wins Georgia, Hitting 248 Electoral Votes

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump Wins Iowa

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump Wins Montana

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden Wins Minnesota

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden Wins Hawaii

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump Wins Ohio

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.