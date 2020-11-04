People from Camden DROVE to Philadelphia to Vote for Biden, Rudy Giuliani Reveals

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump’s lawyer said people from Camden drove to Philadelphia to vote for Biden, Your Content is learning.

“This is a concerted effort by the corrupt machine. We’re not going to let them get away with it. They’re not going to steal this election—this election belongs to the people.” Giuliani declared.

The former Florida attorney general also spoke with Giuliani.

“We need to remedy this now because we’ve won Pennsylvania.”

Giuliani says Jeremy Mercer was attacked by a crooked group of individuals who’ve operated the city ‘for many years.’

“We’re there supposedly observing but we can’t see. Hundreds of feet away from ballots that go back out of our sight.” Mercer said. We can’t see them. There’s no way for us to meaningfully observe the ballots.”

