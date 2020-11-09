‘Full House’ Home SOLD for $5.3M Just as Lori Loughlin Begins Serving her Time in the BIG House

The 19th century home used for exterior shots in the classic 1980s sitcom Full House was sold for $5.3 million dollars after the show’s producer decided to sell up as the reboot comes to an end, Your Content has learned.

Jeff Franklin, 64, bought the home in San Francisco back in 2016 for around $4million, and used the property for five seasons of Netflix‘s Fuller House which will wrap up later on this year.

With no more Tanner family shenanigans to film near the property, Franklin, who actually lives in Los Angeles, decided to sell up, reports KPIX5.

What’s more, the sale comes just after the Lori Loughlin started serving her prison time.

He had intended to make it look exactly like it did on TV, but neighbors opposed renovations due to a potential increase in tourists.

In the end, the building permits got pulled and he was forced to sell.

While the opening credits make it seem like a Steiner street Painted Lady, the home is actually located about a mile north on Broderick street, reports local media.

He told KPIX5: ‘We brought the cast up and we all had a blast and I think the fans really enjoyed the stuff that we shot up there.

‘But now “Fuller House” is coming to an end, and I love San Francisco but I don’t live there, and I really don’t want to be an absentee landlord, so it’s going back on the market.’

The Pacific Heights home, originally built in 1883, was only used for exterior shots and previously featured a bright red door – which has been replaced by a stately purple.

As Your Content readers know, Lori Loughlin will spend fourteen days in COVID-19 isolation as she begins her two month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin.

The actress was sentenced to two months in prison in August for her role in the college admissions scandal.

She reported to prison in FCI Dublin on Friday to start her two month sentence and will first have to spend 14 days in quarantine as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The actress pleaded guilty to fraud earlier this year after paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into USC under the guise that they were athletic recruits.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also involved. He was sentenced to five months in prison in August and has not yet served his sentence but must report to prison by November 19.

It means they will both be behind bars over the holidays.

The property, which has been a magnet for tourists, was originally purchased by Franklin for $4million in 2016.

Its previous owners had banned all filming outside the house following its original exterior shoot in 1987, but the decision was reversed after Franklin moved in.

He had the outside of the home customized to match what viewers saw on the program, which featured Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Franklin’s plans for the property had sparked a backlash among local residents with the expected bump in foot traffic from tourists.

‘He had incredible intentions of getting fans off the street and bringing them in,’ a source told Deadline last year. ‘However, he received pushback from neighbors, who worried about the house attracting larger crowds, and instead decided to renovate the entire home, giving the house a modern feel tailored to current San Francisco buyers.’

Among the amenities of the Northern California home, which has four stories, include a deluxe master suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet and large bath, according to the outlet.

In the home’s backyard garden, cast members left their signatures and handprints in tiles, the outlet reported. The home also includes picturesque views of the San Francisco Bay.