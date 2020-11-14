Jeremih ‘On a Ventilator Battling COVID-19 in ICU’

Jeremih is ‘on a ventilator battling COVID-19 in the ICU’ as 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper ask fans to pray for his health, Your Content has learned.

The singer, 33, reportedly has a ‘bleak’ prognosis, and his condition is said to have worsened, according to TMZ.

Just before noon on Saturday, 50, who was featured on Jeremih’s 2010 single Down on Me, tweeted about the rapper’s condition.

‘pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real,’ the Power star wrote, adding prayer hands emoji.

- Advertisement -

Later, he added, ‘he’s in ICU in Chicago’.

Chance also chimed in on Saturday, with a sincere call for prayers for his friend.

‘Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now.

‘I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,’ he concluded.

Born Jeremy Phillip Felton, Jeremih signed with Def Jam Records in 2009.

He has worked with 50, Ludacris and Ty Dolla Sign among others, and has produced four studio albums – the most recent of which was 2018’s MihTy.