Australian Special Forces SUCCESSFULLY Executed 39 War Criminals in Afghanistan

Australia said on Thursday that its special forces were suspected of being responsible for 39 unlawful killings in Afghanistan, Your Content has learned.
The news surfaced after officials released a long-awaited report into alleged war crimes committed in the South Asian nation, reports Aljazeera.
Australia launched the inquiry in 2016, amid reports from whistle-blowers and in the local media of the alleged killing of unarmed men and children that the government initially tried to suppress.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.