Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wins Emmy for COVID-19 Press Briefings That Outraged Millions

Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive an Emmy Award for his COVID-19 press briefings that left millions of New Yorkers outraged and others thrilled, Your Content has learned.

Cuomo will be recognized for his “effective use of television during the pandemic,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and ‘New York tough’ became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

- Advertisement -

Cuomo will be presented with the International Emmys’ “Founders Award” during an event that will be live-streamed on Monday, reported the New York Post.

In an ironic twist, the announcement came just two days after Cuomo called a reporter “obnoxious and offensive in your tone” for asking whether New York City’s public schools would remain open amid rising infection rates.